Rent assistance available for local vets once eviction moratorium expires

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Veterans and Community Housing Coalition has received another round of federal funding to help veterans who are behind on rent or need housing amid the pandemic as the nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to end soon. It was supposed to expire on March 31st, but has been extended through June.

“At the beginning of this, anxiety for everybody was high, people were losing their jobs and there was a lag in unemployment getting into people’s account,” said Karen Follett, Director of SSVF at the VCHC.

The VCHC says initial funding from the CARES Act helped house 22 local veterans in motels, keeping them safe and isolated during the pandemic. This next round of funding will help fill the gap for veterans and their families who are at risk of being evicted when the moratorium lifts. Leigha Rosenberger, with the VCHC, wants struggling veterans to know they deserve the assistance.

“Oftentimes we let them know that we all experience hard times, we all have hardships and coming off of this pandemic, now more than ever, we want to make sure that they’re going to stay stably housed and that they have all the support services that they need,” she said.

Current active duty military doesn’t qualify for the program, but another short-term grant from CDPHP will help active duty and National Guard reservists. Call 518-885-0091 or check below to see if you qualify.

SSVF may be able to help with a security deposit, first month’s rent, back rent, utilities, and moving costs if eligible for the program.

Eligibility Requirements

Veteran household must be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Income on household size must be under 50% AMI of the county the Veteran resides in

Discharge Status cannot be Dishonorable or Bad Conduct

Living or moving to one of the 7 counties our SSVF grant serves which are: Saratoga, Schenectady, Fulton, Montgomery, Schoharie, Warren and Washington.

Be appropriate to live and sustain independently in a private unit

Veteran must be Head of Household and residing in the unit

Documentation Requirements:

DD-214 or VA Card

Proof of income (any income coming into the home from all household members)

CDPHP Grant

Eligibility Requirements

Household must be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless

Active Duty, National Guard, Reservist

Income on household size must be under 50% AMI of the county the Veteran resides in

Living or moving to one of the 3 counties the grant serves which are: Saratoga, Warren and Washington.

Documentation Requirements:

Military ID

Proof of income (any income coming into the home from all household members)

ESG-CV Funds

Eligibility Requirements

Household must be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Saratoga County

Income on household size must be under 50% AMI for Saratoga County

Documentation Requirements: