SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – RENT 25th Anniversary farewell tour is coming to Proctor’s Theater on February 11-12. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follow a diverse group of lives, artists, and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.

On February 13, 1996, Jonathan Larson’s RENT premiered off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop to ecstatic reviews. Shortly after, the off-Broad musical then transferred to Broadway on April 29, 1996. For a quarter of a century, it has inspired audiences to choose love over fear and to live without regret.

Officials say the musical is a cultural touchstone. It has become a part of us forever, a rite of passage, and a source of joy and strength for millions.

Tickets will be available through the Box Office at Proctors, or via phone at 518-346-6204, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online at Proctors.org.