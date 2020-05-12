Rensselear County daily coronavirus update

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 439 since the outbreak began. Of those, 256 have been cleared for recovery.

The new cases include:

A 31-year-old Troy man

A 30-year-old Rensselaer woman

A 64-year-old Troy woman

A 38-year-old Troy woman

A 90-year-old man who lives at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric facility

A 94-year-old woman who lives at the county-run Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home in North Greenbush

The new case at Van Rensselaer Manor is the first positive among its residents, though four staff were previously diagnosed. The county says that all family contacts of Van Rensselaer Manor residents have been notified.

There are six Rensselaer County residents in the hospital and two in the ICU, and more than 650 residents under quarantine. Over 4,700 tests have been performed on county residents.

Tuesday’s 4 p.m. Facebook livestream featured contentious moments between County Executive Steve McLaughlin and viewers posing questions. McLaughlin made the case for reopening the economy, saying individuals are being “crushed” financially, and that Rensselaer County needs to move forward.

McLaughlin referred to the “terrible price” the county would pay if the local economy does not reopen and return to normal. Specifically, he cited area health experts who describe upticks in suicides and overdoses. He also discussed individuals avoiding hospitals, skipping vital treatments, and going potentially undiagnosed for other medical issues during routine exams.

Interspersed among thanks and praise, commenters accused McLaughlin of pushing an agenda by downplaying the importance of the state’s reopening guidelines. For his part, McLaughlin said commenters were putting words in his mouth, even as he cast doubt on the credibility of “so-called health experts” at the World Health Organization—whose Chinese influence he decried—the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—whose guidelines have been inconsistent—and Dr. Anthony Fauci—”He’s been wrong a lot!”

