WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A Capital Region man was arrested on Tuesday. Troy Weeks, 37, of Rensselaerville faces several charges connected to the U.S. Capitol attacks that took place on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, public video and police body-worn camera footage from Jan. 6, 2021, showed an individual who pushed against police and stole a can of pepper spray. The individual—referred to as #PeeweeGrayman for his distinctive gray coat by internet sleuths examining footage, and as BOLO #85 by the feds—was captured on camera near the Lowest West Terrace at the Capitol, called “the tunnel.”

According to the document, there was a police line awaiting those entering the tunnel. That’s how the individual in the gray coat—now identified by federal law enforcement as Weeks—was caught on camera reaching through a broken window, appearing to grab a D.C. police officer’s can of pepper spray. Luckily, the officer snatched the can back before the individual could use it.

Next, police bodycam footage shows BOLO #85 confronting the line of police in riot gear, at one point grabbing the inside of a riot shield. He allegedly told police that he could not turn around, owing to the crush of people in the tunnel, and the next police images show the individual rubbing his eyes. Police said that he yelled “Please! We’re gonna die! Let us through! I can’t breathe! I have asthma!” at police, perhaps because of a round of pepper spray.

Over an hour after the mob was pushed out of the tunnel, BOLO #85 was again caught on camera near the west side of the Capitol building. Police said that he yelled at officers about protecting ballots.

Law enforcement worked to identify Weeks using body cam footage, leads from the public, and bank records. The individual was seen wearing a gray jacket, a backpack, and a red, white, and blue scarf with stars on it. A picture on social media was identified—in part by the gray jacket—as strongly resembling the so-called #PeeweeGrayman.

Police said that the image came from an Instagram account owned by a woman with the last name “Weeks.” Law enforcement searched databases to identify male relatives of the account owner. Police said that one was Troy Weeks, who was listed at a Glenville address as of April 13, 2021.

At that address, police say they met a woman who identified herself as a relative of Weeks. They said that she told them that he had moved to Rensselaerville. Law enforcement then shifted to speak with a coworker of Weeks, who said that he did not work his usual 10-hour shift from 2 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 6, 2021.

The investigation turned up a security photo from Weeks’ bank that showed him wearing what appeared to be the distinctive gray jacket as he used an ATM on Jan. 4, 2021. In November 2021, police showed that image to Weeks’ landlord and another Rensselaerville resident. Police say that they both indicated that BOLO #85 was indeed Weeks.

The publically available police record of the investigation and arrest leave a gap between November 2021 and Monday, January 9. That’s when the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia filed an arrest warrant. Court documents show that the arrest took place on Tuesday, January 10.

Charges

• Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers

• Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

• Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds

• Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

• Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds

• Impeding passage through the Capitol Grounds or buildings

Take a look at the complaint and arrest warrant below: