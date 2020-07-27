Rensselaer to revote on school budget

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer City School District will hold a school budget revote on Tuesday from noon until 9 p.m. Voting will be held at the Rensselaer City School District campus in the Auditorium Foyer using voting machines.

 A $27,182,434 budget for the 2020-2021 school year will be voted on. There will also be a vote held to decide if the district will lease two school buses.

The new budget was created after voter rejected the previous proposed budget. Extra-curricular activities and sports will have to be cut. The newly proposed budget will be above the tax cap and will need to be approved by 60% of voters.

If voters fail to pass the proposed budget the school will adopt their contingency budget and there will be no more votes. The contingency budget is $27,028,974.

The district has created a website to help calculate what taxpayers will pay under the proposed budget.

