Rensselaer sheriffs investigating fatal motorcycle crash

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle that happened in Pittstown on Saturday afternoon.

At 4:14 p.m., deputies headed to the scene of the crash on Reservoir Road (County Route 115), between Croll Road and Tomhannock Village Road.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the accident. They say the motorcycle was traveling north and the vehicle traveling south when they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle went to Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the motorcyclist is not being released pending notification of family.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were also transported to Samaritan Hospital for observation due to minor injuries.

