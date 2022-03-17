RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, a letter was sent to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) by the Rensselaer City School District Board of Education, to oppose the renewal of the permit for the Dunn C&D Landfill. Questar III BOCES approved a similar letter sent to NYSDEC on March 10.

Letters from the Rensselaer City School District and Questar III Academy to the NYSDEC have highlighted the impacts the landfill has had on the school district’s community over the past 5 years. Officials have reported the presence of hydrogen sulfide creating ‘rotten egg smells’ and instances of dust blowing on the school property and within the school building.

Although corrective actions of these violations of the landfill have been enforced by the Department of Environmental Conservation in partnership with the school’s district community. The frequency of these environmental situations continues as the Dunn C&D landfill expands closer to the school grounds.

Questar III BOCES operates the Rensselaer Academy within the Rensselaer City School District campus. This particular academic wing is closer to the Dunn Landfill than any other wing of the building.

Officials said the situation is a perfect example of why environmental justice zones were created in designated portions of Rensselaer. Despite corrective actions, the likelihood of further impacts from violations of the landfill would increase again if the NYSDEC approves the landfills permit renewal.

Officials opposing the permit renewal said allowing the Dunn C&D Landfill’s continuation of the expansion of its operations including the property nearest to the school in the coming years, represents a clear indication that this impact on the community would not be considered important. Officials said as that activity moves closer, it will inevitably impact students, staff, and the community again.