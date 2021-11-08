Rensselaer mayoral race down to absentee ballots

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Absentee ballot counting has started in Rensselaer County Monday morning. The board opened 212 absentee ballots, but there is still no declared winner yet for Rensselaer City Mayor. After two hours, the Rensselaer County Board of Elections have counted 83 absentee ballots. Republican incumbent Mayor Mike Stammel is now leading the race by 11 votes, but 129 absentee ballots were objective Monday morning

“I think with the process is working the way the process is supposed to work,” said Republican incumbent Mayor Mike Stammel. Stammel says he’s feeling confident with the numbers. “I feel confident especially with all the ones they objected to for me, I feel confident they are mine and, in the end, I am going to win.”

Joe Bollina, spokesperson for Democratic Challenger Richard Mooney, says there’s still time to see a change in the votes. “Right now the votes are coming in the way we anticipated it too. The lower wards we knew that was in our favor and we know there’s still a lot of votes right now. There are more than 120 ballots outstanding. There’s discussion about the improper ballots with the state police investigation right now,” said Bollina.

State Police are investigating a complaint of ballot fraud in Rensselaer County, but it’s unclear which race. Mooney says there are several tight local races and says he trusts the New York State Police investigation. Stammel says he has no knowledge of any voter fraud and is open to any investigation being done by State Police.

The Rensselaer County Board of Elections plans to meet Friday at 10 a.m. at the county office building to go over the 129 objective ballots and 7 affidavits.