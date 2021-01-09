Rensselaer man charged in December I-890 crash, turns himself in

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 28 around 9:30 p.m. State Police responded to a serious personal injury crash on Interstate 890, westbound, between exits 6 and 7 in the City of Schenectady.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed that Colin Rochelle, 38, of Rensselaer was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when he hit Brittnei McFadden, 22, head-on. McFadden was taken to Albany Medical Center via Med Flight with serious injuries and Rochelle was taken to Ellis Hospital for injuries.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours during the accident investigation.

State Police charged Rochelle with the following:

Driving While Intoxicated- Previous Conviction (E felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1 st degree ( E felony)

Aggravated Vehicular Assault- Revoked License (C felony)

Aggravated Vehicular Assault- Previous Conviction for DWI (C felony)

Rochelle reportedly turned himself in at SP Princetown for processing on January 8, 2021. He was taken to Schenectady County Jail to await arraignment.