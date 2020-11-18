Rensselaer man arrested in relation to Delmar crash, charged with multiple violations

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On November 17, 2020, Mark Boucher, 29, of Rensselaer was arrested on charges stemming from a crash that occurred on November 7 at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Kenwood Avenue. After the incident, Boucher had allegedly fled the scene.

  • Reckless Endangerment (misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Mischief (misdemeanor)
  • Reckless Driving (misdemeanor)
  • Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident (misdemeanor)

Officers said further investigation revealed the suspect’s red Jeep Cherokee made a right turn from Delaware Avenue, onto Kenwood Avenue and left the roadway. The Jeep struck a number of chained barriers, lamp posts and storefronts while on the northern sidewalk of Kenwood Avenue. After reentering the roadway, the vehicle struck a pickup truck before continuing on.

Boucher was arraigned in Town of Bethlehem Court and released on his own recognizance. A return date was set for December 15.

