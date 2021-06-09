Rensselaer man arrested, accused of breaking woman’s windshield with helmet

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police arrested Shane Hornberger, 30, of Rensselaer following an incident where Hornberger allegedly smashed the windshield of a vehicle while with a large group of dirt bikes and ATV’s

Police say on Sunday, May 2 just before 1 p.m., officers responded to the area of Clinton Avenue and Quail Street for reports of a large group of dirt bikes, motorcyclists, and ATV’s driving erratically in the road.

Once on scene, police say officers spoke with a woman who told them that while she was stopped at a traffic light, the large group surrounded her car and tried to stop her from driving on Clinton Avenue.

During the incident, police say the woman told them that Hornberger then got off the motorcycle he was on, took his helmet off and proceeded to hit her windshield several times causing it to crack.

Hornberger has been charged with one count of Criminal Mischief 3rd and was arraigned in

Albany Criminal Court.