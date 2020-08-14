Rensselaer exit from Interstate 787 closing through September

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Transportation says that the ramp from northbound Interstate 787 to Rensselaer will be closed from August 17 until the week of September 7.

The exit 3 off-ramp to Rensselaer and the Dunn Memorial Bridge will close, weather permitting, to accommodate an ongoing rehabilitation project. The northbound exit 3 ramp to the South Mall Expressway will also remain closed.

Drivers headed north will be detoured to exit 4 and Quay Street, following along the waterfront until Water Street under 787. A left on Water Street heads south, connecting to Rensselaer and the Empire State Plaza, in about a half-mile, a ramp

Both ramps at northbound exit 3 should reopen the week of September 7. Afterwards, be on the lookout for continued off-peak closures on the ramp toward the South Mall Expressway.

