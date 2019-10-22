Rensselaer Environmental Coalition responds to DEC’s plan to improve Dunn Landfill operations

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New criticism of a local landfill is now directing some of the blame toward the Department of Environmental Conservation.

A group of Rensselaer citizens aligned to address environmental, health and quality of life issues associated with the Dunn Construction and Demolition Landfill, which sits adjacent to a school, said the DEC efforts to control the landfill are too late.

The group said their statement sums up how they feel about the efforts, “The latest efforts of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) at the Dunn Landfill are “too little, too late” and are woefully inadequate to address the needs of Rensselaer residents who are suffering from the effects of the 99-acre dump.”

This complaint coming after the DEC announced the planned construction of a wall between the dump and the school, but the coalition said it will not solve the problem.

“The residents of Rensselaer and East Greenbush, and students and faculty of the Rensselaer City School District have suffered for long enough. We have lost confidence in the DEC’s ability to effectively regulate this giant landfill. It is time for Governor Cuomo to get personally involved and address these ongoing problems,” the group said.