EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week we’re highlighting an extra hidden gem to coincide with National Pie Day on January 23. Since it first opened, Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe has prided itself on playing a role in the small and large celebrations in your life.

Dan and his late wife Beckie opening up a small shop in North Albany in 1990. With no kids of their own yet, the shop became their first baby they named Zachary. After taking time off to watch their three sons grow up, they re-opened the shop in 2004 in East Greenbush.

In 2018, the Schenectady County Community College grad made a name for himself when he was chosen to compete on Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. He describes it as the “most enjoyable stress” he’s ever been under.

With many fan favorite sweet items on the menu, his pies have become popular over the years. This past Thanksgiving the team sold 1300 of them. Besides their signature cranberry crunch, chocolate creme pie, Dutch apple pie and double-crusted apple pie rank high on the list.

Pies are made to order. Zachary’s Pastry Shoppe is located at 390 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer.