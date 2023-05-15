TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new, supportive housing development project could soon be coming to downtown Troy. The YWCA of the Greater Capital Region unveiled their proposal on Monday.

If approved, a new development would be built next to the existing YWCA and provide 53 new units for families facing homelessness. They said additional units would not only help residents but would create a greater sense of community in downtown Troy.

“We have over 317 women on our waiting list,” YWCA of the Greater Capital Region Exec. Dir. Starletta Smith said. “Because of that, it is more imperative than ever that we address homelessness in our communities. We want a community that is inclusive. We want a community that is safe and equitable.”

The project proposal will be formally presented to the Troy Planning Commission on Wednesday.