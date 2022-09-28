TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yankee Trails of Rensselaer has partnered with the Troy Albany Hockey Association (TAHA) to transport kids from the Troy Boys & Girls Club to TAHA’s “Grow the Game Event.” The Goal of TAHA’s Grow the Game event is to encourage youth to get involved with the game of hockey, give local children the opportunity to learn to ice skate, try hockey and get to know the game.

“Sports initiatives mean a great deal to Yankee Trails, and being involved in our community is at the core of who we are,” says Stephen Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “We couldn’t be more proud to provide transportation to these local youth for this important event that could impact them for the rest of their lives.”

TAHA is providing two free registrations to kids from the Boys & Girls Club who decide to join the organization’s Learn to Skate program.