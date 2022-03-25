RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yankee Trails is sponsoring a “Rolling for Ukraine” trip to New York City to help with relief efforts in Ukraine. 100% of the proceeds from this trip will be donated.

“We’ve seen our community come together during this time to support Ukraine and its people, and we knew this was an important time for Yankee Trails to help too,” said Stephen Tobin, President of Yankee Trails. “Guests who embark on this trip know that while they’re making memories on a spring day in New York City, they are also helping the people of Ukraine in a meaningful way through their contribution.”

The trip is on Saturday, April 2, and costs $40 per person round-trip. Passengers can arrive at Yankee Trails in Rensselaer starting at 6:25 a.m. on Saturday. The motorcoach will be departing at 6:45 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Yankee Trails’ website. For those who want to donate but cannot make the trip, Yankee Trails has set up a fundraiser to benefit United Help Ukraine on its Facebook page.