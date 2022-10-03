RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Yankee Trails has launched a new program designed to help nonprofits and other organizations raise money, calling it Destination Donation. Each quarter, Yankee Trails will choose a charitable organization and plan a one-day motor coach tour that customers can then book tickets on. A portion of all proceeds from the motor coach tour is then donated to the nonprofit organization.

In addition, organizations will have the chance to organize their own Destination Donation trip to raise money. Events such as galas, golf tournaments, and auctions will also act as ways for these organizations to raise money as well.

“Yankee Trails is always looking for ways to help give back to the community, and many times we are approached by nonprofits to contribute to galas and auctions. While we love being able to help local nonprofits via that avenue, we also wanted to create a new way for organizations to bring in some additional much-needed funds for their causes,” says Stephen Tobin, President, of Yankee Trails. “Destination Donation is the perfect way to combine traveling with paying it forward, and we’re excited to help as many charitable organizations as we can with this new program.”

The first local organization to utilize the fundraising program is Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. The organization has planned a trip to the Bronx Zoo on October 18, where all proceeds will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region.