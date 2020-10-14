Wynantskill house turning heads with funny skeleton display

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s safe to say Halloween is Patricia Voellm-Pasinello’s favorite holiday. The Wynantskill resident has more than 25 skeletons in costumes on display in her front yard.

The Halloween fan says she decorates her home every year, but this October she wanted to go bigger.

“I think everyone has had a rough year it’s been hard on everybody, so I wanted to take a different approach. I wanted something that makes everybody smile or laugh or shake their head ‘like what?’ but something that takes their mind off their everyday life,” said Voellm-Pasinello.

With the help of her brother, it took them a couple of weeks to get the display set up she says.

Her favorite skeleton? The one based off her favorite singer, Micheal Jackson.

Here’s a slideshow of some of the spooky skeleton scenes on display:

Ultimately, she says the reaction from drivers has made it all worth it.

Her address is 282 Snyder’s Corners Road. She encourages people to drive by, take a picture or park in her driveway to get a closer look.

