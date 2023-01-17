HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews from the New York State Department of Transportation are continuing to repair a culvert that collapsed on Route 7 in the town of Hoosick. The culvert, which is underneath a bridge on the roadway, collapsed on Friday, January 13.

Dozens of workers are regularly on-site at the culvert between the intersection of State Route 22 and County Route 95, according to DOT officials. As of Tuesday, crews were in the process of removing the old culvert and associated parts while they work on designing the installation of a new culvert.

It is unknown when the work will be completed. Detours remain in place. The culvert on Route 7 carries overflow water from the Hoosick River. A cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

Residents and motorists are asked to be patient and to continue to support businesses in the area while construction is ongoing.

NYSDOT has implemented the following detours:

Heading Eastbound

Car Detour

Passenger cars will take a right onto NY Route 22 South, continue for 2.3 miles and take a left onto NY Route 346 East. After ½ mile, take a left onto County Route 95. After ¼ mile, take a left to continue on County Route 95. After 2.7 miles the detour ends back at NY Route 7.

Truck Detour

Trucks will take a right onto NY Route 22 South, continue for 2.3 miles and take a left onto NY Route 346 East where they will continue for seven miles until they reach US Route 7, at which time they will take a left heading North. After 9 miles they will arrive at VT Route 9 in the City of Bennington and the detour ends. VT Route 9 is the continuation of NY Route 7.

Heading Westbound

Car Detour

Passenger cars will take a left onto County Route 95 and after 1.6 miles bear right to continue on County Route 95. After another mile, they will take a right to stay on County Route 95. ¼ mile later, take a right onto NY Route 346 West. After ½ mile, take another right onto US Route 22 North and continue for 2.3 miles until the detour ends back at NY Route 7.

Truck Detour

Trucks will take US Route 7 South through Bennington until they reach VT Route 346. They will take a right onto VT Route 346 and continue for 7 miles. Then they will take a right onto US Route 22 North and continue for 2.3 miles until the detour ends back at NY Route 7.