TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman has been rescued from the second floor of a burning building on 8th Street in Troy. The Troy Fire Department Chief said the fire started shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters were notified of a person trapped on the second story in the back of the building. The fire was in the front of the building, and the stairs to the back of the building were blocked. Firefighters rescued the woman through the rear bedroom window via ladder.

The chief said the woman was conscious and she was transported to Samaritan Hospital for smoke exposure. There is no current update on her condition.

The rest of the family got out of the building okay. No other injuries were reported. The fire is out, but the cause is still under investigation. 8th Street is closed until the fire department is done with its investigation.