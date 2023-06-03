ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police announced that the woman who had been missing out of Troy has been found safe. Her disappearance had prompted an abducted adult alert early in the day on June 3.

The woman involved had last been seen on June 2 being forced into a vehicle on Peoples Avenue in Troy. State Police canceled the alert at 2:28 p.m. on June 3, and at 3:15 p.m., it was announced that the Albany Police Department had located the vehicle and the woman.

After interviewing everyone involved, it was determined that no charges are currently being filed in regard to the incident. Stick with News10 as this story develops.