EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct against a minor. New York State Police said Jessica M. Muller, 39, of East Greenbush has been arrested following an investigation.

According to a complaint, Muller is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of fifteen and providing them alcohol. The incident occurred at Muller’s home in East Greenbush said police.

Charged:

Second-degree criminal sexual act (felony).

First-degree unlawful dealing with a child (misdemeanor).

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor).

Muller turned herself into State Police in Schodack. She was arranged in East Greenbush and remanded to Rensselear County Jail on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.