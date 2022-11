TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day tradition are in. Over 1,000 people were in attendance to take part in the annual event. Winners of the 10k and 5k races for both men and women have been announced, and they are as follows:

10k winners:

Men’s- Sean O’Brien, 20, 30:43

Women’s- Charlotte Richman, 18, 35:12

5k winners: