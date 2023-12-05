TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Vic Christopher has changed the name of his wine shop and moved it into the former Clement Frame Shop & Art Gallery space at 201 Broadway in Troy. Troy Wine Company officially opened in the new space on Friday, December 1.

Previously known as 22 2nd St. Wine Co., the shop had been open since 2015 at 22 2nd Street in Troy, just down the street from the new spot. The new location is much bigger, said Christopher, and is in a more prominent spot.

“It’s just incredible to be growing this company in the way that we have in Monument Square in beautiful downtown Troy,” said Christopher. “Thank you all for the support.”

In its new space, Troy Wine Co. has put an emphasis on value wines between the $15 and $20 range, said Christopher. You can check out some of its wine inventory on the Troy Wine Co. website.

Clement Frame Shop & Art Gallery officially closed in September after 55 years so owners Tom and Ray Clement could retire. In November 2022, the owners told NEWS10 they had sold the building to Christopher.

Christopher is the president of Clark House Hospitality, which owns several restaurants and retail spots in the Troy area including Donna’s Italian, Little Pecks, and Tavern Bar. He previously closed The Bradley, a dive bar located at 28 Fourth Street in Troy, in July.