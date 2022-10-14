SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Windy Hill Orchard Fall Harvest Car Show takes place on October 15 at Windy Hill Orchard-East. This free event is filled with activities for the whole family.

Live music will flow through the festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. while you scope out Iron Works BBQ, Gourmelli’s, Famous Lunch, and other food trucks serving up some tasty food. NYC Kettle Corn will also be offered to crave your sweet tooth while you check out the classic cars filling the orchard.

Windy Hill Orchard features a corn maze and a wagon ride through the orchard. Craft vendors will showcase their talents, while the farm store holds a variety of fall-flavored goodies from apple cider donuts to hard cider. This event is free but make sure to bring a chair. No coolers or outside alcohol will be allowed.