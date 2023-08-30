SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s opening day at the 2023 Schaghticoke Fair! The 204th fair is set for August 30 through Labor Day, September 4.

Back by popular demand, opening day is Dollar Day. Adult admission is $1 and rides are $1. New this year, $30 Carload Admission will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. Children 13 years and under get in free every day. Parking is also free.

Attractions

Midway rides

Petting zoo

Live animal and local exhibits

Royal Hanneford Circus, free daily at noon, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Wheels of Agriculture Game Show

Pirates of the Columbian Caribbean High Wire Act, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

Grandstand shows

A $2.50 ticket is required for evening and weekend shows in the Grandstand. You can buy tickets on the Schaghticoke Fair website until midnight on the day of the event. Same-day tickets can be bought at the grandstand box office.

Truck Pulls, August 30 at 6 p.m.

Vermont Tractor Pullers, August 31 at 10 a.m.

Farm Tractor Pulls, September 1 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Lucky E Rodeo, September 2 at noon and 5 p.m.

Fireworks, September 2 at 9 p.m.

NYTPA Tractor Pulls, September 3 at noon and 6:30 p.m.

Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby, September 4 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Music

August 30 Nick Horace Trio at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sugarskull Band at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

August 31 Donny Elvis at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Vegas McGraw at 7:30 p.m.

September 1 North & South Dakotas at 4 p.m. Austin Snwll at 7 p.m.

September 2 Mountain Gators Band at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Get Zep! at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

September 3 Sean Rowe at 3 p.m. Legacy at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

September 4 Jimmy Parker at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. SouthBound Renegade at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.



The Schaghticoke Fair is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the rides opening at noon. The fair is located at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds at 69 Stillwater Bridge Road.