West Sand Lake man charged for damaging vehicle after argument

SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Sand Lank report the arrest of Jason E. Baldauf, 40, of West Sand Lake on Sunday following an alleged act of vandalism.

Police say Baldauf had a dispute with another individual. Following the dispute, they say he purposefully caused $1,500 in damage to a vehicle the other individual owns. They also say he intentionally damaged other property belong to the other.

When troopers found Baldauf, they said he was driving a motor vehicle while impaired. They said his breath sample revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.06%. He was taken into police custody and charged with: