SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police in Sand Lank report the arrest of Jason E. Baldauf, 40, of West Sand Lake on Sunday following an alleged act of vandalism.
Police say Baldauf had a dispute with another individual. Following the dispute, they say he purposefully caused $1,500 in damage to a vehicle the other individual owns. They also say he intentionally damaged other property belong to the other.
When troopers found Baldauf, they said he was driving a motor vehicle while impaired. They said his breath sample revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.06%. He was taken into police custody and charged with:
- Second- and fourth-degree criminal mischief
- Two counts of third-degree criminal tampering
- Driving while ability impaired by alcohol
LATEST STORIES
- West Sand Lake man charged for damaging vehicle after argument
- What is the Insurrection Act and why is it trending online?
- Duck Donuts celebrating National Rubber Duck Day with BOGO offer
- WATCH: Recap of part one of Gov. Cuomo’s State of the State address
- President-elect Biden receives final COVID-19 vaccine dose