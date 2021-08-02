Weeks of road closures expected for Route 4 Corridor construction in North Greenbush

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:
ROAD CLOSED_GENERIC_1280X720

ROAD CLOSED_GENERIC_1280X720

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two areas of Bloomingrove Drive in the Town of North Greenbush will be closed for several weeks due to construction along the Route 4 Corridor.

The following closures will last 24 hours a day beginning on Wednesday, August 4:

  • Southbound Bloomingrove Drive at Route 4 (Cumberland Farms) will remain closed for the next two (2) weeks and re-open once the new traffic signal is installed;
  • Bloomingrove Drive at Williams Road will be closed for the next six (6) weeks. Local traffic only will be allowed on Bloomingrove Drive, and motorists are urged to use Winter Street Extension for access to Bloomingove Drive during this time and to pay close attention to all traffic signage.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers at the listed intersections between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Police urge motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever
encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including
maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire