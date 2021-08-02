Weeks of road closures expected for Route 4 Corridor construction in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two areas of Bloomingrove Drive in the Town of North Greenbush will be closed for several weeks due to construction along the Route 4 Corridor.

The following closures will last 24 hours a day beginning on Wednesday, August 4:

Southbound Bloomingrove Drive at Route 4 (Cumberland Farms) will remain closed for the next two (2) weeks and re-open once the new traffic signal is installed;

Bloomingrove Drive at Williams Road will be closed for the next six (6) weeks. Local traffic only will be allowed on Bloomingrove Drive, and motorists are urged to use Winter Street Extension for access to Bloomingove Drive during this time and to pay close attention to all traffic signage.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers at the listed intersections between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Police urge motorists to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

Motorists are reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever

encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including

maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.