TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At least two lanes will be closed on Hoosick Street on Saturday to repair leaking underground water infrastructure. The lanes will be closed from 15th Street to Burdett Avenue.

Repair work will begin at 5 a.m. and is expected to run until 5 p.m. All four lanes could be closed based on the repair needs.

Troy Police will be present to facilitate the safe passage of vehicles near the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

The City of Troy does not anticipate the work will interfere with water service to the community. Anyone with questions about the repairs should contact the Department of Public Works at (518) 237-0343.