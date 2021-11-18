Watertown police search for 20-year-old pregnant woman with ties to Troy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown police are looking for a woman last seen in October who also has unspecified ties to the Troy area. Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto announced Wednesday that the search for Kayla Blowers, 20-years-old and believed to be about 30 weeks pregnant, continues.

Blowers is a white woman, described as standing at 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and with a medium build. She has brown hair and blue eyes but may have shaved her head since the above picture was taken.

Blowers was last seen leaving her residence in the 600 block of Olive Street in Watertown on October 14. She was also seen around Travelodge and Adirondack Efficiencies on Arsenal Street in Watertown.

Police reported Blowers missing on October 27. Those with information are asked to call the Department at (315) 782-2233.