TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Water utility work has been scheduled on Troy’s Oakwood Avenue, forcing road closures in the area. Starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, the road will be closed to all traffic between Frear Park Road and Park Boulevard.

Traffic delays are expected. Northbound traffic on Oakwood will be detoured to Park Boulevard, then to 15th Street, and finally onto Frear Park Road. In the opposite direction, traffic will be sent to Frear Park Road, then to 15th Street, then Park Boulevard. Work is expected to continue until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists are asked to reduce speeds and use caution in the work zone to keep workers safe. Homes and businesses in the area of the closure will remain open and accessible. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions.

Department of Public Works staff thanks the public for their cooperation while utility work is underway. For additional information or questions, reach out to the Troy Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0241.