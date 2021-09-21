Water transmission line project to begin in North Greenbush

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, crews will begin work on the Municipal Water Transmission Line Project on Geiser Road. The road will be impacted from the Town Beach to Route 43.

Crews will begin clearing along the road shoulder to allow for a water pipe to be installed. Work is expected to continue until November 2021.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the work site Monday thru Friday between the hours of

7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Construction work is expected until Nov. 2021.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.