Water transmission line project to begin in North Greenbush

Rensselaer County
Posted: / Updated:
Road Work

Road Work

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, September 22, crews will begin work on the Municipal Water Transmission Line Project on Geiser Road. The road will be impacted from the Town Beach to Route 43.

Crews will begin clearing along the road shoulder to allow for a water pipe to be installed. Work is expected to continue until November 2021.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers in the work site Monday thru Friday between the hours of
7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

NORTH-GREENBUSH-ROAD-WORK
Construction work is expected until Nov. 2021.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19