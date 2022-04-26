TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The water service work that was originally scheduled for Monday, April 25 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 27 for Emerald Greens in Troy. The work was postponed due to a water main break in the area of Marvin Avenue and John Street on Monday.

The work is set to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Public Utilities will be making scheduled water maintenance repairs.

During this time, crews will be working to reroute water services around the Campbell Avenue Bridge replacement project to allow for bridge construction. Once service is restored, residents may see discolored water and are advised to run the cold water tap until it clears up.

Water service will be interrupted for residents on:

Adare Road

Ballina Street

Colleen Road

Donegal Avenue

Dunleer Drive

Foxford Road

Industrial Park Road

Kerry Drive

Macsherry Cout

Patricia Drive

Sherman Avenue from Donegal to Colleen Road

Sterling from Gillette to Donegal

Thurles Court

If you have questions or to determine if your property is affected by the water service disruption, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.