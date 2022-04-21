TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy officials have issued a water service alert for the Emerald Greens neighborhood on Monday, April 25 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Public Utilities will be making scheduled water maintenance repairs.
During this time, crews will be working to reroute water services around the Campbell Avenue Bridge replacement project to allow for bridge construction. Once service is restored, residents may see discolored water and are advised to run the cold water tap until it clears up.
Water service will be interrupted for residents on:
- Adare Road
- Ballina Street
- Colleen Road
- Donegal Avenue
- Dunleer Drive
- Foxford Road
- Industrial Park Road
- Kerry Drive
- Macsherry Cout
- Patricia Drive
- Sherman Avenue from Donegal to Colleen Road
- Sterling from Gillette to Donegal
- Thurles Court
If you have questions or to determine if your property is affected by the water service disruption, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.