Water rescues underway in Wynantskill

WYNANTSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — First responders conducted water rescues in Wynantskill on Wednesday.

Heavy rains caused flash flooding throughout Rensselaer County, and late Wednesday night, crews were called for water rescues in Wynantskill. No injuries have been reported, and a command post was established on Brookside Avenue.

Crews from Averill Park are assisting and using two boats to go door-to-door to see if anyone needs help. For those who are still stranded, police urge you to stay where it is dry and wait for the boats to get to you.

If there is an emergency in your home, call 911.

People are urged to stay away from the area and emergency rescue crews. The Annex at Town Hall has been opened as an emergency shelter.

Rensselaer County is currently under a state of emergency until further notice. Unnecessary travel is highly discouraged.