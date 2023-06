SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Schaghticoke Water and Sewer Department operator, a water outage on Calhoun Drive will affect everyone from 17 Calhoun Drive to the west. The water outage is expected to be restored today.

A boil water advisory has been put in place and is expected to continue through the weekend. Any residents with questions can reach out to the Water and Sewer Department at (518) 461-3350.