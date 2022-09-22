TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Public utility crews in the Collar City have been working to repair a water main break since about midnight Thursday morning. Officials said the break, which took place in the area of Fulton Street and 5th Avenue, will force some traffic delays in the early-morning hours.

A member of the Troy Water Department told NEWS10 they hope to have the break fixed later Thursday morning. A six-inch line burst, they said.

Those in the direct area of the break may see reduced water pressure until crews finish their work. Affected customers can call the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611. It is unclear at this time when the repairs will be completed.

This is the second water main break in a matter of days in the city. On Sunday, crews responded to a break on Campbell Avenue between Project Road and Wynantskill Way.