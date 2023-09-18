TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Troy announced they are responding to a substantial water main break in Lansingburgh near Seventh Avenue and 124th Street. There are currently road closures in the area between 119th Street and 125th Street.

Crews from the Department of Public Utilities are on the scene assessing the situation. Flooding has been reported in the area as a result of the break.

Residents may experience service interruptions such as loss of water or discolored water, and local detours will be made available for motorists in the area. Stay with NEWS10 as this story continues to develop.