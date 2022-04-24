TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Public Works (DPW) is currently working to identify and repair a water main leak. Officials said residents and businesses are encouraged to conserve water and may experience reduced water pressure.

DPW said If you notice discoloration in your water, please contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0241 or (518) 237-0611. Additionally, a boil water advisory is not in effect at this time they said.

Residents and businesses can sign up for updates and announcements from the City Hall webpage. DPW asks to continue monitoring the city’s social media accounts for updates as well.