EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The East Greenbush Water Department is reportedly working to fix a main water break located on Red Mill Road and Old Red Mill Road. Residents that live on Red Mill Road up to Oriel Lane, and down to Old Red Mill Road, Fairlawn Avenue, and Eileen Drive to the Rensselaer City Line may experience little water pressure to no water.

The town is reporting they have no timeline on an estimated completion time.