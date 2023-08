BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Brunswick has announced they are working to fix a water main break on South Lake Avenue between Oxford Road and Brunswick Road. The break is estimated to be repaired by 3 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured onto Oxford Road while crews work on repairing the lines. Drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the town at (518)279-3461 ext. 114.