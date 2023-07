TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some residents in Troy may have discolored water after a water main break on Wynantskill Way Wednesday morning. City leaders said a boil water order is not in effect.

Anyone who has discolored water can run the tap until it turns clear. Scheduled repairs of a fire hydrant on Hoosick Street have been pushed back until Thursday.

Westbound traffic will be down to one lane between 15th and 10th Streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.