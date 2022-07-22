TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A water main break has forced public utilities crews to close 15th Street in Troy, between Hoosick and Hutton. Residents may see reduced water pressure until the break is fully isolated.

Traffic delays are expected in the area until repairs are complete. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

The break was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday morning. Those in the direct area of the break may lose water completely until crews finish their work.

Affected customers can contact the Department of Public Utilities directly at (518) 237-0611. It is unclear at this time when the repairs will be completed.