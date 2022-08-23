TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy’s Department of Public Utilities has issued a service alert for scheduled water line maintenance work related to the Campbell Avenue Bridge Replacement. The work is set from August 25 at 9 p.m. to August 26 at 3 a.m.

Officials said the work will affect residents on lower Campbell Avenue, Vandenburgh Avenue (including the Hudson Valley Plaza), Brentwood Avenue, Crestwood Avenue, Wilde Street, Hadden Lane, and Stow Avenue. These residents may experience temporary loss of water, discolored water and reduced or fluctuating water pressure.

For more information or to see if your property is affected, you can contact the Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0611.