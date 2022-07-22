TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Repairs have been completed after a water main break forced public utility crews to close 15th Street in Troy, between Hoosick and Hutton. The water main break was first reported around 8 a.m., Friday morning.

Officials said water service is currently being restored to affected customers. Residents may experience discolored water once service is restored, and are advised to run the cold water tap until it clears up.

A boil water advisory is in effect for those portions of 15th Street. Customers/residents with questions about the boil water advisory can contact the Department of Public Utilities directly at (518) 237-0611.