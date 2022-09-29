HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Antique, vintage tractors, horse-drawn farm equipment, implements, and contemporary machinery will be on display all day at The Hoosick Falls’ Annual Walter A. Wood Tractor Show. The event takes place on October 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter A. Wood Memorial Park.

Walter A. Wood Memorial Park in Hoosick Falls is excited to bring the Annual Walter A. Wood Tractor Show once again. This event highlights the history of The Walter A. Wood Reaping and Mowing Company and its impact on Hoosick Falls. The Mowing Company manufactured horse-drawn farm equipment in Hoosick Falls from 1865 to 1924, and sold machinery to farmers in Hoosick and as far away as the Middle East and Russia. The company was world famous. It was Wood’s company that made Hoosick Falls a boomtown in the 19 century; so big that it made Hoosick Falls the largest village in the United States.

The highlight of the day at noon is the Burton Luke Tractor Parade. The tractors and farm equipment will make their way around village streets led by the whistle from the Walter A. Wood Plant. Food and drinks will be offered from American Legion, Bistro 42 food truck, Lewis Sugar House, Sugar Shack, Wilhy Farms, and Hoosick Provisions. Hayrides, decorations, crafts, and more will be offered at the fall-themed event.