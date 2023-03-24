TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A longtime detective with the Troy Police Department honored with a walkout ceremony on Friday. Det. Colleen Goldston retired after serving the city for nearly 40 years.

She led the city’s Drug Education for Youth Program for 12 years but said her favorite memories were spent working downtown building relationships with business owners and community members.

“I never could have imagined the things I’ve seen, done and learned and all the great people I’ve met over the years,” she said. “I’m sure at some point, somewhere, I’ve done some good here, and I’m hoping that anyone young and newer that saw anything I did that they thought was good continues that.”

Goldston said she is looking forward to spending some well deserved time with her family.