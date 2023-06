TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult. Aladdin Vazquez has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Vazquez was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 leaving Samaritan Hospital on Burdett Avenue in Troy. He was wearing a black coat, blue hospital scrub pants, and dark shoes.

Vazquez is 66 years old, 6′ tall, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call either Troy police at (518) 270-4421 or 911.