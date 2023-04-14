EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of East Greenbush wants to pump the brakes on drivers by lowering the town speed limit. Officials said there are several reasons for the slow-down.

On the first warm Friday of the season, it was evident that people in town took some time and enjoyed their neighborhoods. Dog walkers were out and about and children were playing in the neighborhood. Drivers tend to go at a different pace, a little faster, 30 mph if they’re following the town speed limit.

Jack Conway, the East Greenbush Town Supervisor said, “In this town, we’ve had complaints about speeders in every single neighborhood.”

Some of those complaints have been serious ones. “One neighborhood we got a complaint because a child got hit by a car,” he explained.

The town is now preparing to make a change, lowering the speed limit from 30 to 25 on town roads. Signs for nearly 300 town roads will be switched out, while state and county road speed limit signs will remain the same. The local law will be voted on April 19, where Conway says it’s expected to get the green light and enforcement would begin May 1.

Conway says the signs cost the town $50 a piece, with the total cost being a little more than $8,000. The highway department has already started swapping out some of the signs ahead of Wednesday’s anticipated vote.